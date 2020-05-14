Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 23,616 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. IBM makes up about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.08% of IBM worth $78,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in IBM by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.