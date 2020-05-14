Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,659,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 273.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 64,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Chevron by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 13,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.89. 7,444,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.