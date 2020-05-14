Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Premier were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 85.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 115,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 112.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 19.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Premier stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 27,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

