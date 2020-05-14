Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 23,991 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.41% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $43,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,177,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $64,567,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 160,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.93. 14,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,742. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $281.66 and a one year high of $474.45. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.51.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.