Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 563,629 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,629 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 393,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,936. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

