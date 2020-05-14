Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FSM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 1,912,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.08. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 41.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

