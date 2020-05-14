Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 524,400 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,473.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 38,189 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,646. The company has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,530,000.00 and a beta of 1.70. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

