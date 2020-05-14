General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of General Finance stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 4,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. General Finance had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Finance news, Director Larry D. Tashjian bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,735.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $70,973. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Finance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 84,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in General Finance by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of General Finance by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on General Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

