General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.41-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

