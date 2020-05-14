Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GLAE remained flat at $$55.00 on Monday. Glassbridge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 5.28.

About Glassbridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit