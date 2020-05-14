Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GLAE remained flat at $$55.00 on Monday. Glassbridge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 5.28.

About Glassbridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

