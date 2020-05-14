GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s (GLNCY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 227,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,254. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.