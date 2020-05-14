Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $110,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE GS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $172.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

