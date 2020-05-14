GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered GrubHub from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded GrubHub from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.96.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,380,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock worth $377,196 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.