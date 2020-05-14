Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 35,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,252,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after buying an additional 197,223 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,242,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 1,115,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,473,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 961,710 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 800,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,570,188. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit