Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 35,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,252,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after buying an additional 197,223 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,242,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 1,115,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,473,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 961,710 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 800,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,570,188. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
