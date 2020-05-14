Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 35,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,252,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after buying an additional 197,223 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,242,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 1,115,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,473,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 961,710 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 800,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,570,188. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.