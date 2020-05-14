Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.57

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.57 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.56 ($0.57), with a volume of 16975556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.31 ($0.58).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.92 ($2.14).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.71. The firm has a market cap of $333.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Hammerson plc will post 3070.0000172 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($18,139.59). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($52,354.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 and have sold 36,617 shares valued at $3,219,236.

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.