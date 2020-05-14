Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 967,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 742,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,269,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,214,000 after buying an additional 639,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,206. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

