Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $621,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.48.

Get Harvest Gold alerts:

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.