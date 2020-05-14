Head-To-Head Contrast: Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Alphabet (NYSE:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alphabet and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 26 1 3.00 Model N 0 1 8 0 2.89

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $1,584.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Model N has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Model N.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.71% 17.43% 12.91% Model N -10.88% -19.69% -6.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 5.72 $34.34 billion $51.56 26.30 Model N $141.24 million 7.64 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -73.23

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Model N on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

