Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Trading Down 4.2%

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 917,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 708,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSDT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

See Also: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit