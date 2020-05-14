Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 917,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 708,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSDT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.