HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 146,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

