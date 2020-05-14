HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 146,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

