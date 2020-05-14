Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.93. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 57,456 shares traded.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 27.2% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

