Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

NYSE:HIW opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

