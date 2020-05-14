Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

