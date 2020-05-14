Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $95,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

HON stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.02. 3,565,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

