Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $69,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

HUBB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,620. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

