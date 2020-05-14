i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a PE ratio of -164.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 291,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

