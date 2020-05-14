i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a PE ratio of -164.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.
