iFabric (TSE:IFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.95

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 62344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

The firm has a market cap of $74.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28.

About iFabric (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

