IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC downgraded IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.