Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Infinera shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 169,263 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities cut Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,085 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.