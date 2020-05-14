INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,237. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

