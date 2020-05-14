Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.82.
Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. 24,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,511. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.