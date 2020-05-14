Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Installed Building Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. 24,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,511. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

