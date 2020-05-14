Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 5,636,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

