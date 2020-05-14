Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,727. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

