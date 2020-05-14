Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.63. 497,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,910. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

