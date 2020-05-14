Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 70,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NetApp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $24,039,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 127,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

