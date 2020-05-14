Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 18,519 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.40. 4,597,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

