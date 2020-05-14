Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 4,503 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 163,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 262,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,123. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

