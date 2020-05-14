Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 806 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.62. 133,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,280. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.