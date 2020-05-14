Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,807. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

