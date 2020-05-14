Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $510,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its position in Mastercard by 21.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 6,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $563,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.96. 3,943,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.