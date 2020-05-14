Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 669,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

