Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.83. 151,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

