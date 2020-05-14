Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,518. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

