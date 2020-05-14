Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,695,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.