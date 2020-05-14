Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 208.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.96. 143,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

