Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.46. The company had a trading volume of 948,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

