Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 100.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,250,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

