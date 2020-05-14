Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

