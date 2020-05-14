Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,494 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $228.06. 1,269,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.89. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

